Govt revokes 14 categories of visas given to Pakistani nationals        

The government revoked 14 categories of visas, including those of business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals following the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed, the Union Home Ministry said on Friday.

Following the Cabinet Committee on Security's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

After Shah's telephonic conversations with the chief ministers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan also held a video-conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to ensure that all Pakistani nationals whose visas were revoked must leave India by the fixed deadline.

In a communication to all state governments, the home ministry said the order will not apply to Long Term Visas and diplomatic and official visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

According to the Home Ministry order, those holding SAARC visas must leave India by April 26 and those having visas on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist and pilgrim visas must leave India by April 27.

Those having group pilgrim visas given to minorities of Pakistan also must leave the country by April 27 and those having medical visas must leave by April 29.

The home ministry said no new visas will be issued to any Pakistani national.