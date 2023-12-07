Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for extra spending of Rs 58,378 crore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

The government today sought Lok Sabha’s approval for a net additional spending of Rs 58,378 crore in the current fiscal.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants was tabled in the lower House of Parliament by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The supplementary demands for grants include gross additional spending of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

