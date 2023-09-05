Govt sells buffer onion in mandis to check prices

New Delhi: The government on Monday said 36,250-tonne onion from its buffer stock had been released in wholesale markets in 12 states and UTs to arrest the rising retail prices. PTI
INDIA bloc to hold next meet at Bhopal in Oct
New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc will be organised in Bhopal, Congress sources said here on Monday. The meeting will take place sometime in October. TNS
Emergency landing by Delhi-bound flight
Bhubaneswar: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on Monday due to a snag, an official said. All passengers were safe, he said.
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...