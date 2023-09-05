Govt sells buffer onion in mandis to check prices

PTI

New Delhi: The government on Monday said 36,250-tonne onion from its buffer stock had been released in wholesale markets in 12 states and UTs to arrest the rising retail prices. PTI

INDIA bloc to hold next meet at Bhopal in Oct

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc will be organised in Bhopal, Congress sources said here on Monday. The meeting will take place sometime in October. TNS

Emergency landing by Delhi-bound flight

Bhubaneswar: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on Monday due to a snag, an official said. All passengers were safe, he said.