DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Govt simplifies drug research approvals

Govt simplifies drug research approvals

90-day reduction in drug development timeline after rule overhaul

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:47 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
To reduce regulatory burden and promote ease of doing business, the Union Health Ministry has notified key amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019, enabling faster conduct of clinical research.
Advertisement

Industries will no longer be required to obtain a test licence and may proceed with pharmaceutical development after submitting an online intimation to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), except for a limited category of high-risk drugs, including cytotoxic drugs, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Advertisement

Under the existing regulatory framework, pharmaceutical companies must secure a test licence from CDSCO to manufacture small quantities of drugs for examination, research or analysis. The notified amendments replace this licensing requirement for non-commercial manufacture with a prior-intimation mechanism.

Advertisement

The Health Ministry said the reform was expected to save at least 90 days in the drug development life cycle, providing a significant boost to pharmaceutical research and innovation. For categories where test licences continue to be applicable, the statutory processing timeline has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days. As CDSCO processes around 30,000 to 35,000 test licence applications annually, the changes are expected to substantially reduce regulatory burden and benefit a large number of stakeholders.

In another step to expedite clinical research, the requirement of prior permission for certain categories of low-risk Bioavailability/Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies has been removed. Such studies may now begin on the basis of a simple online intimation to CDSCO, enabling faster commencement, particularly for the generic pharmaceutical industry. The CDSCO processes around 4,000 to 4,500 BA/BE study applications each year, and the revised mechanism is expected to significantly cut procedural delays.

Advertisement

A dedicated online module will be made available on the National Single Window System (NSWS) and the SUGAM portal to allow industry to submit intimations in a transparent and hassle-free manner.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts