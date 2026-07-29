Govt summons Meta after PM Modi’s video removed

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A Meta spokesperson said the content had been "removed in error" and had since been restored.

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The video, which featured the Prime Minister's remarks on taking strict action against paper leaks, was removed from his verified Facebook account, triggering concern within the government.

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Speaking to the media, IT Secretary S Krishnan termed the removal of content from the Prime Minister's official handle "an extremely disturbing occurrence".

"The content from the authorised handle of the Prime Minister being removed is an extremely disturbing occurrence. It should have never happened. I am happy that Meta realised that they had to apologise for this mistake. Their unconditional apology is a good step," Krishnan said.

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However, he added that Meta's explanation citing a technical glitch was not entirely satisfactory.

"The explanation that it was on technical grounds and that there was a technical glitch does not appear to be an acceptable explanation in its entirety. We have sought more details and will have a very detailed technical meeting to understand how these things happen," he said.

Krishnan said the government would seek assurances from Meta to ensure that verified accounts, particularly those of prominent public figures, were protected from such erroneous removals in future. Calling the incident "unfortunate", he said the ministry would pursue the matter to ensure systemic corrections and prevent recurrence.

Asked whether Meta had been formally summoned, the MeitY Secretary said the government had sought a meeting with the company.