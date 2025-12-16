DT
PT
Home / India / Govt to give DGCA more teeth, curb steep airfares

Govt to give DGCA more teeth, curb steep airfares

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
The Centre on Monday said it would tighten oversight to curb steep airfares, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) tariff monitoring unit set to be strengthened to check what it described as opportunistic pricing by airlines.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the government was closely tracking fare trends across an expanding network of domestic and international routes, amid repeated complaints of sharp price spikes during periods of disruption and peak demand.

The minister told the House that the DGCA’s tariff monitoring mechanism was being expanded.

