Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

The government has decided to hand over "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the recent breach of the safety ring, official sources said on Thursday.

The CISF will render access control to the new and old Parliament complex in an airport security-like fashion where body frisking of persons will be done through hand-held detectors and their belongings will be checked through X-ray machines, with a provision to even scan shoes, heavy jackets and belts by putting them on a tray and passing them through the scanner, sources said.

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done by Delhi Police personnel.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. One of the accused had hidden a canister in his shoes.

Sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern" could be done.

This was done after an "in principle" approval was accorded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hand over the overall security of the Parliament building to the CISF.

Members of the Parliament watch and ward security will also be sent in batches to train for human and goods frisking at a CISF centre, they said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .