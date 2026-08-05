Govt to meet Meta executives today over compliance, child sexual abuse concerns

Government will hold a meeting with representatives of Meta on Wednesday led by Joel Kaplan Chief Global Affairs officer over a range of issues, including compliance with Indian laws, safeguards related to the removal of posts involving prominent personalities and concerns over Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), sources said.

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The meeting is scheduled to take place today at around 12:30 pm in Delhi and will be attended by senior government officials. Meta’s Head of Asia Public Policy, Rafael Frankel, Aman Jain among others will also be present in the meeting, sources added.

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The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also instituted inquiry into allegations that advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) appeared on Meta platforms. The Child right body had issued notice to Meta on July 3.

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Notably, government had summoned the social media giant after a video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taken down briefly. The government had sought explanation from Meta over the incident. The company had however apologized.

“We want to ensure that compliance happens. There are a range of issues,” the Secretary had said, adding that concerns related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), monitoring of synthetically generated content and safeguards for content takedowns involving verified accounts of prominent individuals would be taken up during the meeting.

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The government also highlighted concerns over user identity and privacy across messaging platforms, stating that the issue extends beyond WhatsApp usernames to all messaging applications.

On Monday, Meta officials faced tough questions from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video from Facebook. Committee Chairman and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded an apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, holding the company accountable for the incident.