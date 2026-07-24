Govt to set up fast-track courts under Public Examinations Act amid calls for Pradhan’s resignation

As tension grows both in the streets and in Parliament over demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Central Government is set to introduce an amendment to the law meant to prevent paper leaks and cheating in public examinations. The amendment will provide for fast-track courts to handle paper-leak cases.

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Amid concerns over paper leaks in 2024, the Centre enacted The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Under the Act, paper leaks and cheating in public examinations are criminal offences. Depending on the offence, those found guilty face 3 to 10 years in jail and heavy fines, including a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for organised exam fraud.

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The Act states: “Any person resorting to unfair means and offences under this Act shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may extend to five years, and with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. In case of default in payment of the fine, additional imprisonment shall be imposed as per the provisions of the BNS, 2023.”

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If, during the course of investigation, it is found that the offence was committed with the consent or connivance of any director, senior management, or person in charge of the service provider firm conducting the examination, the accused shall be liable for imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may extend to ten years, and a fine of Rs 1 crore.

The Act further provides: “If a person or a group of persons, including the examination authority, service provider, or any other institution, commits an organised crime, they shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years, which may extend to ten years, and with a fine of not less than Rs 1 crore. In case of default in payment of the fine, additional imprisonment shall be imposed as per the provisions of the BNS, 2023.”