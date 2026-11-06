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Home / India / Govt to step up efforts to get fugitives extradited

Govt to step up efforts to get fugitives extradited

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:21 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance, the MEA said. Photo for representation
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As more than 100 extradition requests are still pending with foreign governments, India has stepped up efforts to secure the return of fugitives wanted in criminal cases, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) convening a high-level meeting to strengthen international cooperation and coordination among domestic agencies.

The meeting was chaired by MEA Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) Sripriya Ranganathan and attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the CBI, besides representatives of key Indian missions abroad. The meeting reviewed strategies to expedite the return of fugitives.

Ranganathan underlined the role of Indian missions abroad in coordinating with foreign governments and agencies to pursue extradition cases.

The MEA also highlighted recent successful extraditions involving fugitives accused in cases related to terrorism, narcotics, organised crime and economic offences.

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