Govt unveils Rs 350-cr SMART-PDS initiative

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 6

To enhance the efficiency of the public distribution system (PDS) across the country over the next two years, the Centre has introduced the Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART-PDS). Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

The initiative, for which Rs 349.9 crore has been allocated, focuses on leveraging advanced integrated supply chain software in states and union territories (UTs) to bring about a technological renaissance in the PDS.

The SMART-PDS initiative involves replacement of existing servers and data centres with cloud infrastructure. The overarching goal is not only to introduce major technological reforms but also to fortify the technology-driven infrastructure within the PDS for a comprehensive transformation of the entire ecosystem.

The key targets of the initiative include the implementation of robust IT systems to enhance PDS operational efficiency, reduction of infrastructure and maintenance costs through development of uniform PDS applications, and the deployment of a single centralised IT system to ensure high data consistency among various systems.

The SMART-PDS offers a cutting-edge software suite with advanced features and functionalities, providing states and UTs with future-ready IT tools to modernise their supply chain management at various levels. The initiative aims to overcome state-level technological limitations concerning servers, software and technical manpower by leveraging cloud infrastructure and institutionalising an integrated central system covering all PDS-related operations nationwide.

Goyal also highlighted the significant milestones achieved in PDS operations.

Aims of the scheme