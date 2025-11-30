DT
Govt wants to derail Parliament: Gaurav Gogoi after all-party meet  

Govt wants to derail Parliament: Gaurav Gogoi after all-party meet  

He says the Congress demanded a discussion on national security, air pollution, ensuring purity of voter list, farmers' issues and foreign policy

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, JP Nadda , Arjun Meghwal with Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari and others during the all-party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the ruling party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to finish off democracy, derail Parliament and bury parliamentary traditions.

He said that at the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Winter session, the Congress demanded a discussion on national security, air pollution, ensuring purity of voter list, farmers' issues and foreign policy.

"It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India's democracy and parliamentary traditions," he told reporters after the all-party meeting.

Gogoi said his party demanded that there be a discussion on security in the country, including national security in the wake of the Delhi blast.

It seems the government does not want short-duration discussion on national security, he claimed.

“The second is the security of democracy. The EC before, during and after elections is acting in a biased manner. There should be a discussion on the purity of the voter list,” he said.

Gogoi said the Congress also demanded a discussion on the issue of air pollution.

“Fourth is economic security. Farmers are not getting the right prices…also security against natural disasters,” he said.

“We also raised the issue of foreign policy. India is formulating its foreign policy on the basis of other countries. Someone does not like us buying oil from Russia. Another country is investing in its defence and we are not ready,” he said.

Gogoi said the opposition is united, and does not want the temple of democracy to be used only to sing “paeans to just one person”.

It seems the government wants to derail Parliament and bury parliamentary traditions, he alleged.

