CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said that Central and state governments are free to take policy decisions in their wisdom before the model code of conduct comes into force.

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He made this remark to a question on the West Bengal government announcing two crucial decisions in quick succession — clearance of DA arrears of its employees and hike in honorarium of purohits and muezzins — barely minutes ahead of the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule.

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Kumar said decisions taken before the Model Code of Conduct enforcement are the prerogative of the government and the poll code itself came into force right now, when the poll authority's press conference to announce the election dates started at around 4 pm.

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While Banerjee took to X to announce the honorarium hike for Hindu and Muslim clergy at 2.40 pm, 80 minutes ahead of the scheduled Election Commission press conference to announce poll schedules in five states at 4 pm, she made the DA arrear disbursement announcement at 3.05 pm, 55 minutes prior to the EC event.

The poll body on Sunday announced that Assembly elections to the 294 seats in Bengal will be held in two phases —April 23 and April 29 — with the counting scheduled on May 4.