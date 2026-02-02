DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Govt’s ‘overreaction’ paralysed Lok Sabha; why is it afraid of discussion: Tharoor on book row

Govt’s ‘overreaction’ paralysed Lok Sabha; why is it afraid of discussion: Tharoor on book row

The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor interacts with the media during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

Amid a row over Rahul Gandhi seeking to quote from an unpublished “memoir” of former Army chief MM Naravane in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that the government’s “overreaction” has paralysed the House and asked why it is afraid of a discussion.

Advertisement

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the “memoir” of former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent, and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him. The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.

Advertisement

Asked about the row, Tharoor said, “I think there was an overreaction from the government side because as far as I understood, what Rahul ji wished to raise was a matter that is already in the public domain. He was basing himself on a published article in the Caravan magazine, which quotes a memoir by General Naravane that is still unpublished.”

“So the government, instead of objecting to the fact that the book has not been published, should have let him speak because, in any case, the magazine is publicly available. Anyone can read the same article that Rahul ji has read. I have just read it myself; others are reading it now,” he said.

Advertisement

It seems the overreaction of the government has needlessly paralysed the House, Tharoor alleged.

“To my mind, it would have been healthy for Parliament to have allowed the discussion to proceed, which is what Parliament is for,” the former Union minister said.

On the BJP MPs’ charge that India lost territory to China during Jawaharlal Nehru’s government, Tharoor said the most important thing is what Congress did during Nehru’s time, which was to conduct debates in Parliament.

“Every single day when the 1962 war was going on in November, there was a debate in Parliament. There was no whip. Even government MPs were able to criticise the government and Nehru. During the 1965 war or 1971 war, there were Parliament sessions going on,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP pointed out.

Parliament was always briefed, and the nation was taken into confidence, he asked.

“Why do we have a government that is afraid of discussion? It is really a pity. The government should not have reacted in this way and should have allowed a discussion...Have a full discussion on China; the foreign minister, the defence minister...let them all speak. Don’t have a situation where everything is brushed under the carpet,” Tharoor said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts