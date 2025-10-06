Goyal to visit Qatar today, free trade deal on table

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be in Doha, Qatar, on Monday and Tuesday for the meeting of the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. During the visit, the two-sides are expected to deliberate on the proposed India-Qatar free trade agreement, the ministry said.

"The meeting (Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce) will be co-chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar. The two sides are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions reviewing bilateral trade performance, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff issues, and exploring avenues to enhance trade and investment flows," the Ministry of Commerce said in statement.

Cooperation in key sectors The two sides will also discuss cooperation in various key sectors such as finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare with an aim to deepen the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar.

"The talks are likely to include deliberations on the proposed India-Qatar FTA, with the way forward on finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will further strengthen economic cooperation between both countries."

This visit underscores the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Qatar, the ministry said, noting that Qatar is one of India's important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over $14 billion in 2024-25.

Goyal, who is on his first visit to Qatar, is also accompanied by senior officials from different ministries. A business delegation consisting of senior representatives of industries is also accompanying the Union Minister for the first meeting of the India Qatar Joint Business Council.