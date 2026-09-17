Graham Staines murder: SC asks convict Dara Singh to amend plea after remission denied by Odisha Govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Dara Singh alias Rabindra Kumar Pal—who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in 1999 -- to amend his petition after Odisha Government said it has rejected his remission plea.

“You take whatever grounds you want to take to challenge it. Amend your petition and then argue,” a Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi told the convict’s counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Advertisement

The order came after the Odisha Government told the top court that it has rejected Singh’s remission plea.

Advertisement

The Bench noted that a copy of the Odisha Government’s order rejecting the remission plea has been supplied to Singh’s counsel.

On September 8, the Supreme Court had warned the Odisha Government that it would summon its officials if it further delayed the decision on premature release of Dara Singh.

Advertisement

“You want to reject it, you do it. You take a decision. We will deal with it. You can’t keep it lingering like this,” the Bench had told the Odisha Government counsel after he sought a four-week adjournment citing the illness of its Advocate-on-Record (AoR).

“We are not adjourning. Seek instruction or else we will summon your Secretary,” Justice Misra had told the state’s counsel, deferring the hearing to September 17.

Dara Singh was convicted of killing Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, Philip and Timothy, who were burnt alive while sleeping in their vehicle outside a church in Odisha’s Keonjhar district in January 1999.

In his petition, Singh submitted that he has completed over 24 years of actual imprisonment without remission and has served well beyond the minimum period required under the Odisha Government’s premature release policy.

Expressing remorse, Dara Singh acknowledged and deeply regretted the transgressions perpetrated more than two decades ago” and claimed that he had repented during his long years in prison.

The principles of reformative justice support his release, arguing that he has “well understood and is repenting the consequences of his action” and now seeks an opportunity to reintegrate into society, he submitted.

Contending that similarly placed convicts have been granted premature release, he pointed out that his case remained pending and that he has never been released on parole, including when his mother died.