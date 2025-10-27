Gram panchayat member shot at by bike-borne assailants near Bengaluru

A gram panchayat member was injured after he was shot at allegedly by six bike-borne assailants near here, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Islampur area of Nelamangala taluk, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Rural, they said.

Advertisement

Saleem Pasha (50) was stated to be out of danger and undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Those involved in the attack have been identified. They were from the same village and the incident was suspected to be a result of personal enmity, they added.

According to K S Nagaraj, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, on Sunday, around 6.30 pm in Islampur, when Pasha was discussing with a group of people, six people came on two bikes and one of them fired at him using a country-made pistol, resulting injuries to his shoulder.

Advertisement

“We have started the investigation under the leadership of our DySP Jagadeesh, Nelamangala, and we have identified the culprits. They will soon be arrested, and strict action will be taken,” he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pasha was attacked previously in another conflict, and the case is still in court.