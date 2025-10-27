DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Gram panchayat member shot at by bike-borne assailants near Bengaluru

Gram panchayat member shot at by bike-borne assailants near Bengaluru

He was stated to be out of danger and undergoing treatment at a hospital

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 11:51 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A gram panchayat member was injured after he was shot at allegedly by six bike-borne assailants near here, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Islampur area of Nelamangala taluk, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Rural, they said.

Advertisement

Saleem Pasha (50) was stated to be out of danger and undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Those involved in the attack have been identified. They were from the same village and the incident was suspected to be a result of personal enmity, they added.

According to K S Nagaraj, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, on Sunday, around 6.30 pm in Islampur, when Pasha was discussing with a group of people, six people came on two bikes and one of them fired at him using a country-made pistol, resulting injuries to his shoulder.

Advertisement

“We have started the investigation under the leadership of our DySP Jagadeesh, Nelamangala, and we have identified the culprits. They will soon be arrested, and strict action will be taken,” he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pasha was attacked previously in another conflict, and the case is still in court.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts