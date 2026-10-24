Archana Veeramani, daughter of granite baron Veeramani, who was arrested in connection with cases involving the alleged sexual harassment of minors, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after her health deteriorated during questioning by authorities, police said on Saturday.

Immigration authorities at the Chennai airport on Friday deboarded her from a Singapore-bound flight minutes before take-off, following an alert from the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing POCSO cases against Veeramani.

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According to police sources, the SIT has been gathering information regarding Veeramani's associates, former employees, and relatives as part of the probe.

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Archana was brought in for questioning as part of the case and during the session, her condition deteriorated, leading to her immediate admission to the hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, reports indicated that Archana had traveled abroad on urgent business and returned to Chennai recently.

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Police sources also stated that she had fully cooperated with all prior inquiries, emphasising that no summons or travel restrictions had been issued against her by the authorities.

The investigation authorities said further probe by the SIT will resume once her medical treatment is completed and her health stabilises.

Meanwhile, Veeramani and his office staff remain in judicial custody under the Goondas Act as the SIT continues its probe.