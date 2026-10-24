DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Granite baron Veeramani's daughter hospitalised after health deteriorates during SIR questioning

Granite baron Veeramani's daughter hospitalised after health deteriorates during SIR questioning

Police sources say the SIT has been gathering information regarding Archana Veeramani's associates, former employees, and relatives as part of the probe

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 10:06 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Immigration authorities at the Chennai airport on Friday deboarded her from a Singapore-bound flight minutes before take-off, following an alert from Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing POCSO cases against Veeramani. iStock photo
Advertisement

Archana Veeramani, daughter of granite baron Veeramani, who was arrested in connection with cases involving the alleged sexual harassment of minors, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after her health deteriorated during questioning by authorities, police said on Saturday.

Immigration authorities at the Chennai airport on Friday deboarded her from a Singapore-bound flight minutes before take-off, following an alert from the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing POCSO cases against Veeramani.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the SIT has been gathering information regarding Veeramani's associates, former employees, and relatives as part of the probe.

Advertisement

Archana was brought in for questioning as part of the case and during the session, her condition deteriorated, leading to her immediate admission to the hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, reports indicated that Archana had traveled abroad on urgent business and returned to Chennai recently.

Advertisement

Police sources also stated that she had fully cooperated with all prior inquiries, emphasising that no summons or travel restrictions had been issued against her by the authorities.

The investigation authorities said further probe by the SIT will resume once her medical treatment is completed and her health stabilises.

Meanwhile, Veeramani and his office staff remain in judicial custody under the Goondas Act as the SIT continues its probe.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts