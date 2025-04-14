Grateful India will always remain indebted: Murmu on Jallianwala massacre

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighters who lost their lives in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and said a grateful India would always remain indebted to them.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

“I pay my respectful tribute to all freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for mother India in Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifices made our freedom struggle stronger. A grateful India will always remain indebted to them.

“I am confident that taking inspiration from those immortal martyrs, all countrymen would continue to contribute to the progress of India wholeheartedly,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said the “coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit”. “It was indeed a dark chapter in our nation’s history. Their sacrifice became a major turning point in India’s freedom struggle,” he said. — PTI