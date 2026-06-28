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Home / India / Grave crisis: Rahul asks leaders to back protest against paper leaks

Grave crisis: Rahul asks leaders to back protest against paper leaks

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:21 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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IYC activists protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs and district presidents to extend full support to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for the nationwide ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, saying India’s youth were facing an “unprecedented crisis” marked by paper leaks, cancelled examinations and mounting unemployment.

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In a letter issued on June 27 to all party office-bearers, Gandhi wrote: “The youth of India are facing an unprecedented crisis. Paper leaks, cancelled exams, repeated re-exams, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, rising unemployment and the growing cost of education have caused deep distress to them and their families.”

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The campaign assumes significance as the Congress attempts to sharpen its focus on issues affecting students and job aspirants ahead of crucial state elections.

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Referring to the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ rally held in Kota, Gandhi said the event marked the beginning of a wider national conversation on India’s education system.

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