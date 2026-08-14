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Home / India / Great Nicobar Tribal Council sets strict guidelines for researchers; stresses community consent, protection of traditional knowledge

Great Nicobar Tribal Council sets strict guidelines for researchers; stresses community consent, protection of traditional knowledge

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:02 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The Tribal Council of Little Nicobar and Great Nicobar has issued a set of guidelines for researchers working in the Southern Nicobar Islands, making community consent, protection of biodiversity and traditional ecological knowledge, and respect for indigenous customs central to research activities in the region. The guidelines place particular emphasis on cultural sensitivity and protection of the privacy of the Shompen.

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The guidelines state that research is welcome but should not be used to influence decisions on the community’s way of life or management of natural resources without its knowledge and consent. The council also opposed large-scale changes to the islands and diversion of forests without community consent. 

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Under the guidelines, research teams visiting areas within the Tribal Reserve must meet the Chairman of the Tribal Council and consult village captains before their visit. Teams visiting Little Nicobar must also meet the Vice-Chairman of the council.

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Researchers are required to submit details of their institution, designation, project, names and identity cards of team members, duration of the visit, and copies of the Area Permit and Research Permit before every visit.

The council has made it mandatory for research teams entering the Tribal Reserve to be accompanied by at least one Nicobarese person. Researchers must provide equitable and adequate monetary compensation to locals for assistance. 

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Researchers have also been asked not to enter areas considered taboo by the community and to behave sensitively while interacting with Shompen people. Recording any interaction with the Shompen — in writing, through audio or video, cameras or GPS devices — is prohibited unless permission has been obtained from all appropriate authorities.

Information shared by the community about the use of plants, animals and other resources for medicinal or other purposes is also covered by Intellectual Property Rights and cannot be used for extraction or commercial gains, the council said.

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