Greater Noida college student loses life in freak accident as her head bumps into crane towing her car

Noida, December 18
In a freak accident, a college student in Greater Noida died after her head allegedly bumped into the crane of a truck towing away her car that had broken down, police officials said.
The incident occurred last Saturday when 22-year-old Divyanshi Sharma was chasing the tow truck on foot to get her car keys back from the driver, they said.
Sharma, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Delhi, was returning home with friends from college in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida when her car broke down and she booked a towing service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida -1) Ramkrishna Tiwari said.
"The tow truck driver kept the car keys with him. Sharma started running after the vehicle to get the keys when she tripped and her head bumped into the crane. She fell on the road with injuries on her face," he said.
Sharma's friends immediately took her to a private hospital where she died, the officer said.
The tow truck driver fled the spot soon after the incident. An FIR has been lodged against him based on a complaint by Sharma's family, an official said, adding that further investigation is under way.
