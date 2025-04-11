Green pins awarded to climate champions in North India

In a powerful show of regional climate leadership, seven environmental advocates from Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh were certified as Climate Reality Leaders at The Climate Reality Leadership Corps Training held in Delhi earlier this month.

Organised by The Climate Reality Project, the training empowers individuals with tools to drive urgent climate action through advocacy and local initiatives.

The honoured participants—Amit Joshi, Ripudaman Chopra, Deepak Yadav, Lalit Dogra, Akash Yadav, Sandeep Mittal, Sanjeet Gautam, Jagan Thakur, Nitika Singla, and Gurpreet Choudhary—successfully completed the rigorous training and were awarded the Green Pin, a global symbol of commitment to climate leadership.

A special highlight of the session was mentorship from Dr Vivek Trivedi, a Climate Reality Leader trained by Al Gore in 2009.

Dr Trivedi, who also leads the Association of Professional Social Workers and Development Practitioners (APSWDP), shared strategic insights on sustained grassroots climate engagement.

“The Climate Reality Training reaffirms the urgency of climate action at the grassroots level. Receiving the Green Pin is more than recognition—it’s a call to act with purpose and persistence," said Dr Trivedi.

These newly certified leaders now join a global network of over 50,000 Climate Reality Leaders across 170+ countries, and would undertake impactful "Acts of Leadership", including education, advocacy, and sustainable practices aligned with the Paris Agreement, UN SDGs, and India’s climate goals.