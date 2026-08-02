DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Gross GST collection up 15.4%, touches Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July

Gross GST collection up 15.4%, touches Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July

Registers fastest growth in 14 months | Monthly revenues surpasses Rs 2 lakh crore second time in this fiscal

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Gross goods and services tax (GST) collections increased 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, registering the fastest growth in 14 months. Besides, it is for the second time in this fiscal that monthly revenues have surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore.Gross GST collections were Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025 and Rs 1.95 lakh crore last month.
Advertisement

A significant rise in import-related GST receipts, which increased by 28.8 per cent to Rs 66,511 crore, was the main driver of the record collection.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, domestic GST collections increased by 10.1 per cent to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, demonstrating the continued resilience of the economy and consumer spending.

Advertisement

In comparison to June, when GST revenues increased by 13.9 per cent to Rs 1.95 lakh crore, July’s gross receipts show a significant increase.

The July collection growth of Rs 2.11 lakh crore was the biggest since May 2025, when revenues increased by 16.4 per cent annually.

Advertisement

With the support of year-end business transactions and annual return files, gross GST collections first surpassed the Rs 2 lakh crore threshold during this fiscal in April, when revenues reached a record Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

Collections have once again surpassed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark after declining to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May and then rising to Rs 1.95 lakh crore in June.

Net GST revenue increased 15.8 per cent from the previous year to Rs 1.81 lakh crore in July after deducting refunds. During the month, net customs GST receipts jumped 30.3 per cent, reflecting higher tax collections on imports, while total refunds increased 13.1 percent to Rs 29,968 crore.

Gross GST receipts from April to July of FY27 increased by 10.1 per cent to Rs 8.43 lakh crore from Rs 7.66 lakh crore during the same period in the previous year. At Rs 7.21 lakh crore, net revenues rose 9.2 per cent.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts