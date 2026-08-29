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Home / India / Group attacks Malala’s book reading session in Gujarat; 3 held

Group attacks Malala’s book reading session in Gujarat; 3 held

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 02:21 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai
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A reading session of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's memoir 'I Am Malala' turned violent in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city after a group of people identifying as right-wing activists attacked the participants, police said on Friday.

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The police have arrested three persons in connection with the attack that occurred at Vastrapur Garden on Thursday evening, an official said.

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Vastrapur police station Inspector G M Chaudhary said that a group of nearly 20 people, including women, had gathered at the public garden for the reading and were confronted by an armed group of 18 to 20 individuals, claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), over their choice of book.

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She said that when the readers were leaving the garden after the session, around 18 to 20 people arrived at the site and angrily demanded to know why they had read Yousufzai's memoir, "I am Malala".

An altercation ensued, leading to a scuffle in which two people were injured; the attackers were armed with sticks, the official said.

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“An FIR has been registered, and two of the accused were known to the victims. Apart from them, six individuals have been identified, and three have already been arrested," she said.

The attackers claimed to be affiliated with the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, she added.

An FIR was registered under sections about rioting, unlawful assembly and causing physical pain under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

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