Growth not seen on ground: Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government’s policies were benefitting the rich, while unemployment, price of rice and malnutrition were increasing.

Initiating a discussion, TMC member Derek O’Brien said: “From 2014 to 2023, the price of rice has gone up by 56 per cent, the price of wheat by 59 per cent, the price of milk by 61 per cent, tomatoes by 115 per cent and toor dal by 120 per cent,” he said. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said if India was growing at the fastest rate in the world, why the impact of the growth was not being felt on the ground.