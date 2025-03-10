DT
PT
Home / India / GST deputy commissioner jumps to death from 15th floor of Noida apartment building         

Family claims he was in depression
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 06:51 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
A GST deputy commissioner allegedly jumped to death on Monday from the 15th floor of his apartment building in Noida’s Sector 75, with his family claiming that he was in depression, police said.

The incident took place in Apex Athena Society when Sanjay Singh, who worked in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department in Ghaziabad, jumped from the building around 11 am, in-charge of Sector 113 police station, KG Sharma said.

"The family told police that he was suffering from cancer and was in depression due to which he may have committed suicide," the officer said.

The body had been sent for post-mortem, he added.

He said Singh is survived by wife and two sons.

