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Home / India / Guinness World Record for BAPS Swaminarayan leader's 13-volume biography

Guinness World Record for BAPS Swaminarayan leader's 13-volume biography

The tome, running into 2,146,447 words and authored by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas PhD, chronicles the 94-year life and legacy of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016)

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PTI
London, Updated At : 11:14 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Senior Adjudicator of Guinness World Records Carl Saville presents the Guinness World Record certificate for the 'Longest Biography by a Single Author' to BAPS spiritual leader His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj during his 93rd birth anniversary celebrations, in London. Authored by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas, the 13-volume biography on Pramukh Swami Maharaj spans 8,848 pages and 21,46,447 words. (Handout via PTI Photo)
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A mega 13-volume biography spanning 8,848 pages on the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has set a Guinness World Record as the ‘Longest Biography by a Single Author’.

The tome, running into 2,146,447 words and authored by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas PhD, chronicles the 94-year life and legacy of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016).

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The record-breaking recognition for 'Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Vistrut Jivan ane Karya' was celebrated at a ceremony in Wembley, north London, on Sunday when the official certificate was presented to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj during celebrations marking his 93rd birth anniversary.

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"The biography traces Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life from his birth in 1921 through to his passing in 2016, documenting his spiritual leadership, profound humility, selfless service and devotion, as well as his extensive work serving and inspiring individuals and communities around the world," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a statement.

The work was researched and written over an intensive 38-month period between July 2017 and August 2020.

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The historic presentation over the weekend, near London's iconic Neasden Temple, which was created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, was witnessed by 11,000 people at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside tens of thousands more watching via a live webcast around the world.

Carl Saville, Senior Adjudicator who presented the record certificate, said: "Today's presentation for the Longest Biography by a Single Author, has been a true pleasure, privilege and honour to deliver on behalf of Guinness World Records.

"Guinness World Record's main objective as a brand is to document the incredible from around the world, to share unique and special achievements which ultimately, no one else on earth has managed to achieve to date, so what a powerful relevance to this specific title which has been documented, over a whole lifetime."

Reflecting on the achievement, Sadhu Adarshjivandas added: "The subject of this biography is infinitely more important than the author. His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj lived a life defined by deep spirituality, profound humility and an unwavering commitment to global harmony, compassion and empathy.

"It was an honour and a privilege to chronicle his divine life and enduring legacy."

According to BAPS, the biography represents an extensive historical archive of a life dedicated to spirituality, service and the wellbeing of others, preserving Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life and work for present and future generations. More than 310,000 copies of the volumes are said to have already been sold.

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