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Home / India / Gujarat ATS arrests 8 ‘members’ of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed

Gujarat ATS arrests 8 ‘members’ of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed

 A case has been registered against the eight accused under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 03:51 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested eight persons for their alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from various districts of the state as well as Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

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The accused were working to establish an active terror network in Gujarat, they said.

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“Eight accused were arrested on Thursday from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They are members of banned terror organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and were actively working on behalf of it to set up an active terror network in Gujarat,” an ATS official said.

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A case has been registered against the eight accused under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

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