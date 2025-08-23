DT
Gujarat businessman's driver, who fled with Rs 4.8 crore jewellery, arrested from Rajasthan

Driver Masru Rabari and his accomplice Prempal Singh Devda were nabbed from Jalore district
PTI
Updated At : 07:08 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a car driver who fled with gold jewellery worth Rs 4.8 crore belonging to a Gujarat businessman, along with his accomplice, from neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said.

“The driver, Masru Rabari, and his accomplice, Prempal Singh Devda, were taken into custody from Jalore district in Rajasthan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters here.

He said Rabari (25) worked as a driver for Ahmedabad-based jeweller Dharmendra Jayantilal and had been tasked with carrying ornament samples to different locations.

On July 9, Rabari allegedly fled from Indore with two bags containing 4.8 kg of ornaments when the trader’s accountant had stepped out for a haircut, Tripathi said.

After fleeing with the valuables, Rabari was staying with Devda (28) in a rented accommodation in Jalore, where police later recovered the ornaments concealed inside the seat of their car, the DCP said.

The entire stolen consignment has been recovered, and both accused are being interrogated for further investigation.

