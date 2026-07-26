Gujarat cops recover Rs 11 lakh for Sydney-based NRI duped in gold fraud

In a swift probe, police in Gujarat's Amreli district have successfully recovered Rs 11 lakh for an NRI who was allegedly duped in an online gold purchase fraud within a month of receiving the complaint, an official said on Sunday.

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According to police, the victim, who is based in Sydney, Australia, emailed a complaint in June, which kicked off a quick investigation that got all his money back within weeks.

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The complainant, Saurabh Jolly, had transferred Rs 11 lakh in April to a person in Amreli to buy gold, but the bullion was never delivered, Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat said.

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"As soon as we received his complaint via email, we promptly launched an investigation and assured him of our full support. The cyber crime team coordinated with the bank concerned, pursued the matter, and kept the complainant informed throughout the investigation," he said.

The police said the entire amount was recovered and credited back to Jolly's account earlier this month.

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Inspector Kamlesh Khatana of the Amreli Cyber Crime Police said that the recipient was asked to return the money after the investigation, following which he refunded the entire amount.

In a letter addressed to Kharat, the complainant expressed gratitude to the cyber crime team, especially Khatana and his team members, for their "exceptional professionalism, dedication, and efficiency" in resolving the case.

"At the time of filing the complaint, I was in Sydney, Australia, and honestly never imagined that a matter involving an overseas complainant could be resolved so swiftly and methodically," he wrote.

He said the police followed up with the alleged fraudsters, coordinated with the bank concerned, kept him informed of every development and ultimately ensured that the entire Rs 11 lakh was recovered and credited back to his account.