Gujarat couple drowns as boat capsizes in Harangi backwaters in Karnataka; 2 children rescued

A couple from Gujarat drowned after a boat capsized in the Harangi backwaters in Kodagu district, while their two children were rescued, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Dharmesh (50) and his wife Nimmi (48). They hailed from Surat in Gujarat, they said.

Their two children, a son and a daughter aged 21 and 24, survived the accident.

According to police, the family had gone boating on Friday evening as part of water adventure activities operated by a private company in the area. The four were wearing life jackets when the boat suddenly capsized.

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The couple allegedly got trapped underneath the overturned boat and drowned, while their children fell into the water but were rescued, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the boat driver at Kushalnagar Rural police station. Further investigation is underway, police said.