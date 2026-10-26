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Home / India / Gujarat declares 4 districts drought-hit despite 89% monsoon rainfall

Gujarat declares 4 districts drought-hit despite 89% monsoon rainfall

Gujarat government announces a series of relief measures aimed at supporting farmers, cattle rearers and rural households

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:02 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The declaration comes despite Gujarat receiving nearly 89% of its average rainfall, highlighting the impact of uneven precipitation across the state. ANI file photo
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The Gujarat government on Monday declared four districts — Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka — drought-affected following deficient rainfall.

It also announced a series of relief measures aimed at supporting farmers, cattle rearers and rural households.

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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the drought declaration during a high-level review meeting, with the state government invoking the Centre's 2016 guidelines for assessing drought conditions.

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The declaration comes despite Gujarat receiving nearly 89% of its average rainfall, highlighting the impact of uneven precipitation across the state.

"The welfare of farmers and cattle rearers remains our priority. The government will provide financial assistance for crop losses and extend the necessary relief to those affected by the prevailing conditions," the chief minister said.

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"We are making special arrangements for drinking water and fodder. We will expand employment opportunities under the MGNREGA scheme, provide relief on electricity bills and land revenue, establish fodder depots, and ensure water supplies for livestock," he said.

Under the relief measures, cattle rearers in drought-affected talukas will continue to receive fodder at a subsidised rate of Rs 2 per kg, helping them access feed at a reduced cost during the period of distress.

The state government has distributed 1.21 crore kg of fodder so far and has kept an additional 3 crore kg in reserve to meet future requirements. The available stock is intended to support continued distribution as demand arises in drought-affected areas, according to a government statement.

The Gujarat government will issue an official notification in the coming days, after which relief operations will commence. The announcement is expected to provide significant relief to thousands of farmers across the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

While farmer organisations have welcomed the decision, they have requested that other talukas (sub-districts) that experienced deficient rainfall also be included in the list.

Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the state had conducted surveys in all areas that recorded deficient rainfall. These surveys assessed agricultural conditions, groundwater levels, fodder availability and the status of drinking water supplies.

"The government is promptly supplying water to areas where it is currently needed. It is committed to ensuring that there is no shortage of drinking water. Arrangements have been made to transport water sourced from the Narmada and other water bodies to regions that require it," he said.

According to reports, dam conditions in several Gujarat districts are critical, potentially creating major challenges for drinking water supplies and irrigation in the coming days. In some districts across Saurashtra and North Gujarat, water storage levels have fallen below 25% of capacity.

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