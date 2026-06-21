Gujarat deploys drones, cyber surveillance as NEET-UG re-exam gets under way

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination commenced across Gujarat on Sunday amid extensive security arrangements, with the state police deploying drones and personnel at examination centres to ensure the test is conducted smoothly and fairly.

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Nearly 79,400 aspirants are appearing for the examination at 211 centres across the state, according to Gujarat Police.

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The examination is being conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with an additional 15 minutes added to the earlier schedule.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-test after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.

The examination is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. It is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages.

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The Gujarat government has appointed Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Makrand Chauhan as the state nodal officer for all NEET-related security arrangements.

Speaking ahead of the examination, Chauhan said Gujarat Police have made elaborate preparations in coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA), the state education department and central government agencies.

“The Gujarat Police finalised all preparations to ensure the NEET examination is organised smoothly and concludes in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Chauhan said police police tasked with ensuring smooth movement of candidates travelling by buses, trains and private vehicles so that they reach their centres on time.

Detailed instructions were issued regarding frisking of candidates and crowd management at examination venues.

He said special measures were put in place to detect impersonators or “dummy candidates” without causing inconvenience to genuine aspirants.

The state’s Cyber Centre of Excellence and its branches were keeping a close watch on messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram to prevent any attempts to leak examination-related material or spread misinformation, Chauhan said.

Security protocols were implemented for the transportation of question papers as well as the collection and return transportation of OMR sheets after the examination, he said.

In Ahmedabad alone, around 10,445 candidates are appearing at 23 examination centres.

Ahmedabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Reema Munshi said six DCPs, personnel from 15 police station jurisdictions and traffic staff from 14 police stations have been deployed to maintain law and order and facilitate smooth movement of students.

All station house officers and their teams will remain on duty throughout the examination period, she said.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has also deployed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) for immediate intervention in case of emergencies or any untoward incident.

As part of enhanced surveillance, eight drones are being used for aerial monitoring around examination centres, while the Cyber Crime Branch and social media cell are conducting continuous online patrolling to curb rumours and misinformation, Munshi said.

She said photocopy centres located near examination venues have been directed to remain closed during exam hours as part of measures aimed at preventing irregularities.

The police force was on high alert across the state to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the nationwide medical entrance examination.