Gujarat High Court rejects Kejriwal's review plea against order setting aside CIC directive to give information about PM Modi's degree

Ahmedabad, November 9
The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition seeking review of its earlier order setting aside the Central Information Commission's (CIC) directive to Gujarat University to provide information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree.
In March, Justice Biren Vaishnav of the HC had allowed Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order.
Setting aside the CIC order to the varsity to provide information about Modi's Master of Arts (MA) degree to Kejriwal, the high court had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
One of the key contentions raised by Kejriwal in his review plea was that contrary to Gujarat University's claim about Modi's degree being available online, no information was available on the university's website.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha
The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...
Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report amounts to 'serious breach of privilege'
Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...
BSF head constable killed in unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting border outposts in the district is the ...
Bihar Assembly passes Bills to increase caste quota from 50 per cent to 65 per cent
Bills were passed unanimously through voice vote
Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana's Gurugram
Following the complaint by the woman’s husband, an FIR is re...