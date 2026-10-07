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Home / India / Gujarat man forced to rape married live-in partner, drink her urine after she eloped with him

Gujarat man forced to rape married live-in partner, drink her urine after she eloped with him

9 people have been arrested in the case

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PTI
Surendranagar, Updated At : 06:34 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Photo for representation
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A man was allegedly forced to sexually assault a married woman with whom he is in a relationship and drink her urine in a "punishment-cum-purification ritual" after she eloped with him in Gujarat's Surendranagar, leading to the arrest of her husband and eight others, police said.

The accused include two women and relatives of the victim's husband who harboured a grudge against the woman and her live-in partner, an officer said on Wednesday.

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On October 4, the accused attacked the woman and her live-in partner with wooden sticks, kicks and punches, according to Surendranagar A-division police.

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They tied the woman to a thorny acacia tree with a rope and forced the man to perform humiliating sexual acts on the woman. They forced the man to drink the woman's urine, recorded a video, and circulated it on social media.

"The accused said it is a tradition of social purification to force the woman to engage in sexual acts with the man she had eloped with," said Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu.

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The woman’s husband and his relatives were arrested on Tuesday.

Delu said the victim and her husband are from Vapi in south Gujarat, while his relatives live in Surendranagar district where the crime was committed.

"The woman had previously eloped with her live-in partner. Her husband later brought her back and kept her confined in the house. When she found an opportunity, she escaped again," the police officer said.

He said the accused pursued the woman and her lover, caught them both, and brought them to Surendranagar, where the crime was committed at the house of the husband's relative.

"No formal complaint has been lodged. We received information and located the woman. She was brought to the police station, counselled, and further legal proceedings were initiated," Delu added.

The accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

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