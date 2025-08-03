A schoolteacher in Surat's Dindoli allegedly poisoned his two children, aged 7 and 2, and hanged himself from a ceiling fan after finding out his wife's extramarital affair, police said.

Advertisement

The police have detained Alpeshbhai Solanki's wife, Phalguni, and her alleged lover Naresh Rathod.

Solanki in his suicide note and two diaries talked about his wife's alleged affair.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Gurjar said, “Police received information that a man and his two children had died by suicide. Upon reaching the scene, we found that Alpeshbhai and his two children were dead. He worked as a PTI in a school in Dindoli, He was hanging from the ceiling fan. His two sons were dead. An empty bottle of rat poison and a soda water bottle were found on the spot.

"We found two diaries and the suicide note from the bag of the deceased. In one diary, he has written about his wife's affair and in the other about his family. He also left a suicide note in which he mentioned that his wife had an extramarital affair," he added.

Advertisement

Solanki, in the suicide note, mentioned that he tried to talk to his wife and her lover. However, when things didn't work out, he took the step.

"Alpeshbhai was in great stress. He tried to make his wife and her lover understand, but to no avail. Both Phalguni and Rathod have been detained." Gurjar said.