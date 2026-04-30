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Home / India / Gujarat Police 3rd among states in recovering stolen mobile phones; over 53,000 devices returned

Gujarat Police 3rd among states in recovering stolen mobile phones; over 53,000 devices returned

Ahmedabad city ranked 1st with a score of 56.7 points, Dang district secured 2nd place

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PTI
Gandhinagar, Updated At : 04:07 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Gujarat Police have secured the third position among major states in India for recovering stolen mobile phones, returning 53,564 devices to their rightful owners in the 2025-26 financial year, officials said on Thursday.

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Gujarat's strong performance reflects effective coordination between the state police and the DoT. Across India, more than 50,48,516 mobile devices have been blocked, including 1,83,985 in Gujarat. The national level mobile recovery rate is 32.6 per cent, they noted.

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The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, implemented by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), enables the blocking and recovery of lost or stolen mobile devices across telecom networks nationwide.

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"Gujarat Police stood third among the major states of the country in recovering stolen mobiles in the state. They successfully returned 53,564 handsets to their original owners with a recovery rate of 46.71 per cent," an official release stated.

Ahmedabad city, Dang district and Bhavnagar district emerged as the top performers in the state under the CEIR ranking framework. Ahmedabad city ranked first with a score of 56.7 points after recovering 4,935 handsets out of 25,500 blocking requests, as per the release.

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Dang district secured second place with 54.89 points, handling 328 blocking requests and achieving an accuracy rate of 77.33 per cent. Bhavnagar district stood third with 53.44 points, recovering 273 devices from 634 blocking requests, the release said.

In recognition of their performance, Gujarat's In-Charge Director General of Police, Dr K L N Rao, felicitated the nodal officers from these districts on Thursday.

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