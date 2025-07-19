Gujarat policeman's son kills 2 with SUV while racing with friend
Two people were killed and at least two others injured after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a policeman’s son, rammed into pedestrians and a scooter in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar earlier this week.
The accused, Harshraj Singh Gohil (20), was reportedly racing a friend through a busy street in the Kaliyabeed area around 4 pm.
Harshraj was driving a white Hyundai Creta, while his friend followed in a red Maruti Brezza. According to police, the vehicles were speeding between 120–150 km/h when Harshraj lost control.
CCTV footage shows the Creta crashing into two pedestrians before ramming a scooter. The scooter's tires burst on impact, and the two riders were injured. Several nearby vehicles were also damaged.
The victims have been identified as Bhargav Bhatt (30) and Champaben Vachani (65).
Bhatt was recently married and worked at Madhu Silica.
Two individuals on the scooter were seriously injured and rushed to Sir T Hospital.
Harshraj is the son of ASI Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil, posted at the Local Crime Branch. Following the crash, his father arrived at the scene, reportedly beat his son, and handed him over to Nilambag police station.
