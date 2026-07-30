Gujarat, Sikkim join tiger census after photographic evidence

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In a study carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), photographic evidence had revealed tiger presence in both states. Forest officers and staff have been trained to undertake the census. The last census was carried out in 2022.

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In January, field teams across the country began the census exercise.

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The final report of the sixth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) is expected in 2027. “Beyond an updated tiger count, it will offer a detailed account of prey abundance, habitat quality, corridor functionality, landscape connectivity and the broader ecological condition of India's forests. These findings will shape conservation investment, management planning and policy for the next four years and beyond,” the study said.

Gujarat’s inclusion is significant as the state had not recorded a verified tiger presence since 1989. Gujarat now stands alone among Indian states in hosting all three big cats — lion, tiger and leopard.

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“Gujarat and Sikkim have joined the AITE for the first time, following confirmed photographic evidence of tiger presence in both states. Gujarat's inclusion carries particular resonance: the state had not returned a verified tiger record since 1989 and was formally dropped from the tiger-range list in the 1992 enumeration. Its reinstatement followed the establishment of territory by a young tiger — barely four years old — along the Ratanmahal landscape on the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border in early 2025 onward, continuously monitored by state forest authorities before the NTCA restored the state's tiger-range status,” the study said.

In Gujarat, officers from 11 forest divisions were trained at Ratanmahal Wildlife Sanctuary in camera trapping, tracing tigers through sign surveys and digital field data collection. In Sikkim, officers underwent specialised training at Gangtok, adapting standard protocols for tigers, co-predators, prey and habitat characteristics specific to the Himalayan landscape.

“Roughly 150 researchers, scientists and technical experts are currently processing the volume of information the survey has generated — more than five crore camera-trap images collected so far. AI-assisted image classification, expert verification and statistical modelling are being layered together to ensure the final population estimates meet the standard the exercise has set for itself over five previous cycles,” the study said.

Speaking at an event to mark Global Tiger Day, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India now had 3,682 tigers and 58 tiger reserves.