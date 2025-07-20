Gujarat woman cop killed by live-in partner; accused surrenders at her police station

A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gujarat Police was allegedly killed by strangulation allegedly by her live-in partner, police said on Sunday.

The crime was reported at Anjar police station in Kachchh district.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dinesh Jadav, and the deceased police officer got acquainted through social media site Instagram in 2021 and were living together.

The accused, Dinesh, allegedly strangled the ASI to death after a fight with her and later surrendered to police.

DSP East Kachchh Mukesh Chaudhary said, “The incident of murder of a woman ASI posted in Anjar police station of Kachchh has come to light. The accused Dinesh Jadav and the woman ASI came in contact with each other through Instagram in 2021, and were living together”.

“Last night, there was a fight between these two, and after the fight, accused Dinesh strangled the woman ASI to death, and in the morning, he surrendered at the police station,” the police official added.