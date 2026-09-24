Gulzar, Shashi Tharoor among speakers to headline Mumbai LitFest

Veteran lyricists Gulzar and Javed Akhtar, senior politician-author Shashi Tharoor, historian Ramachandra Guha, actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Shefali Shah and Sonali Kulkarni are among the prominent speakers set to headline the 17th edition of Godrej Literature Live! “The Mumbai LitFest”, scheduled to be held here from October 23.

The two-day annual literary festival will return to its traditional venue, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), bringing together writers, thinkers, performers and audiences across generations and interests.

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The upcoming edition will continue the festival’s focus on literature as well as a wider “festival of ideas”, featuring conversations and sessions spanning cinema, journalism, economics, medicine, history, arts, sport, technology, environment, identity and the digital ecosystem.

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“We are proud to be bringing our 17th edition, which continues the festival’s legacy of presenting voices and ideas most relevant to our rapidly transforming society, with the distinguished line-up spanning generations and disciplines,” festival co-director Amy Fernandes said in a statement.

The line-up also includes noted authors Jerry Pinto, Shanta Gokhale, Anurag Minus Verma, sports writer Ayaz Memon, actor Juhi Babbar, economist Kaushik Basu, and diplomat-author Pavan K Varma.

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The festival highlights will also include the Godrej Literature Live! Literary Awards for Lifetime Achievement, poet laureate, and fiction, non-fiction and business books.

It will also feature the ‘Great Debate’, ‘Book in Focus sessions’, international performances, workshops, book launches and the popular book swap.

According to the festival co-director Quasar Thakore Padamsee said the programming reflects “the power of words through changing times”.

Alongside the Godrej DEI Lab, this year’s edition will continue the festival’s focus on inclusion, with programming that foregrounds voices from the LGBTQIA+ community and minority groups.

Sujit Patil, chief communications officer, Godrej Industries Group, said the festival celebrates Mumbai’s “love for literature and thoughtful conversations”.

The festival will come to a close on October 25.