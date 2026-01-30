Guns, bullets, conflicts — what else has Congress given to Assam?: Amit Shah in Dibrugarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched projects worth Rs 1,715 crore, including the second legislative assembly complex, in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Advertisement

Shah unveiled the projects in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs and MLAs of the upper Assam constituencies, several state cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Advertisement

“I ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflicts and deaths. He was the only person during the President's At Home event who did not wear Assam's gamosa. The BJP won't allow insult of the region's culture,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the Assam Government had ensured equal rights to all communities and all-round development of the state.

“The Centre has also taken steps to make Assam flood-free,” he said.

Advertisement

The Union minister said, “The EU-India trade pact will boost Assam tea exports to European countries. The Congress did nothing for Assam's development but the BJP is committed to ensuring the state's progress.”

The Congress used infiltration as a weapon for its vote bank politics, Shah alleged.

“Vote for the BJP in the next Assembly polls for development, peace, security, industry, flood-free Assam,” Shah urged the state’s people.

He laid the foundation stone for the Rs 284 crore second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of the government's efforts to establish Dibrugarh as the second administrative hub.

The project will include a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey hostel for MLAs, an 800-seat capacity auditorium and a barrack for security personnel.

Shah inaugurated the first phase of the modern multi-disciplinary sports complex worth Rs 238 crore and laid the foundation stone for its second phase, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 209 crore.

The first phase of the project includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, main gallery, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts and hostels.

The second phase of the sports facility will have an additional seating space for 30,000 people, a central playground and an athletic track, officials said.

The home minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre for the treatment of wild animals, and enhanced laboratory facilities along with training units.

These will help improve coordination among forest officials, veterinarians and researchers, the officials said.

The project will include an educational and administrative block, a central laboratory, a museum, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a clinical block and a laboratory with radiation facilities.

Shah also launched the Rs 692-crore project for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands under the National Disaster Mitigation fund.

The project is aimed at restoring and rejuvenating 15 scientifically selected wetlands across nine districts to reduce urban flood risks, enhance the water retention capacity, mitigate the risk of flooding and help in overall flood management of the Brahmaputra River basin in the state.