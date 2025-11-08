DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Guru Nanak first Indian saint to utter the word Hindu: Bhagwat

Guru Nanak first Indian saint to utter the word Hindu: Bhagwat

Framing the Sangh's goal of 'uniting the Hindu society' and reiterating that 'India is a Hindu Rashtra', Bhagwat said he had met Christians and Muslims who mentioned their gotras to him

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:13 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI file
Advertisement

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for every Indian, irrespective of their faith, caste and language, to unite and urged them to reconnect with common ancestry.

Advertisement

Framing the Sangh's goal of "uniting the Hindu society" and reiterating that "India is a Hindu Rashtra", Bhagwat said he had met Christians and Muslims who mentioned their gotras to him.

Advertisement

"They have preserved that memory... Christians and Muslims and all of us in Bharat have common ancestors. We have just forgotten that… We are talking to the Muslim society to remove these gaps and distances," said Bhagwat.

Advertisement

The RSS chief said Guru Nanak Dev was the first Indian saint to utter the word Hindu.

Addressing the influencers' dialogue in Bengaluru, the second in a series of four RSS has planned to disseminate knowledge about the Sangh, Bhagwat said Guru Nanav Dev mentioned the word Hindu while describing the atrocities of Babur.

Advertisement

"We are asked why we speak of the Hindu society? That is because the Hindus are responsible for Bharat. The British did not give us nationhood. We are an ancient nation and our core culture is Hindu...

"Whatever description we give ourselves, it leads us to the word Hindu. Babur came through Punjab. At Saidpur, he massacred all people. Guru Nanak Dev was there and he has described it. The first time the word Hindu was uttered by a saint in Bharat, it was by Guru Nanak Dev," said Bhagwat.

He said Guru Nanak spoke of Muslims as one entity because Muslims are a people who worship only Allah and follow the edicts of Quran.

"Guru Nanak Dev then said the word Hindu. This group included everyone else — Vaishnawas, Jains, Buddhists who respect everyone's path. The segment Guru sahib denoted as Muslims believes only they are right and everyone else is wrong. But others were together called Hindu because they say everyone has his own path, they respect diversities, accept diversities, and ask everyone to live and go together and not quarrel because their paths are different," Bhagwat said, describing diversities as "decorations”.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts