Gurugram Police file case against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

  • Haryana
The case has been registered against the duo at Badshahpur police station

Elvish Yadav. File



IANS

Gurugram, March 30

Following the Gurugram court order, the district police on Saturday registered a case against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuria, for allegedly using rare species of snakes in the music videos.

Earlier on Thursday, the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar Rana had ordered to register a case against Yadav and Fazilpuria.

The case has been registered against the duo under various Sections, including the Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 294 of the IPC, at the Badshahpur police station.

"Based on the court order, a case was registered against Elvish Yadav and Rahul Yadav on Saturday. However, both of them have not been arrested. Further proceedings are underway," Satish Deshwal, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station told IANS.

Meanwhile, the next hearing into the matter has been fixed for April 10. On this date, the Badshahpur Police Station team will submit the compliance report in this case to the court.

A complaint filed by Saurabh Gupta, a member of People for Animals (PFA), in November last year demanded that an FIR be registered against Elvish Yadav and Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuria, alleging that they had illegally used rare species of snakes in their music videos.

He alleged that they had not obtained permission from the Animal Welfare Board, the district administration, or the Forest Department to shoot the videos.

Gupta had also filed an application with the court, stating that he has been receiving threats from wildlife smuggling gangs.

He had also forwarded the letter to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the District and Sessions Judge of Gurugram, and the Gurugram Police Commissioner. In the letter, Saurabh mentioned receiving continuous death threats on social media and being pressured to withdraw the complaint.

In this matter, the court issued a notice to Yadav and Fazilpuria and directed the Gurugram Police to investigate the matter.

The controversy arose in January 2023, when Yadav released a music video for his song '32 Bore'. The video featured several scenes in which Yadav and other dancers were seen interacting with snakes.

Yadav was granted bail by a Gurugram court in connection with the assault case involving YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern on March 23.

