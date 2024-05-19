Governor molestation case: FIR against three Bengal Raj Bhavan employees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Adding fresh fuel to the controversy over the molestation charges levelled against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose by a woman employee, the Kolkata Police on Saturday registered an FIR against three employees of the Raj Bhavan for stopping the complainant from leaving the Raj Bhawan premises.

The FIR, registered at the Hare Street Police Station of Kolkata, named SS Rajput, Kusum Chetri and Sant Lal for wrongfully restraining the woman on May 2 after the alleged molestation incident. They have been charged under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 166 (public servant disobeying law).

The complainant, a contractual employee at Raj Bhavan, alleged that she was detained by staff members after the incident and was asked to keep quiet. The alleged victim has already recorded a statement before a magistrate in connection with the matter.

The woman had alleged molestation by Bose on May 2 following which the Kolkata Police started a probe. Article 361 of the Constitution exempts a Governor from being questioned by a court of law regarding any action taken for the exercise of power and duties of his/her office. Last week, Bose launched an initiative enabling citizens of the state, with the exceptions to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police, to access the CCTV footage of the incident. The Governor also announced launching a special cancer care initiative as part of his “Mission Compassion” and decided to provide assistance to 100 women cancer patients from poor and marginalised sections of society.

