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Home / India / Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight with 192 on board returns to Pune after landing gear fails to retract

Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight with 192 on board returns to Pune after landing gear fails to retract

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue soon after taking off from Pune airport

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 11:57 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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After confirming that the aircraft was in a safe and normal condition, the ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am, the officials said. Image credit/PTI File
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An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati with 192 persons on board returned to Pune airport on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off, airport officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue soon after taking off from Pune airport.

The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear (undercarriage) failed to retract and remained in the extended position, the Pune airport authorities said in a statement.

Following the information, Pune airport authorities immediately coordinated with the ATC, IndiGo and other agencies concerned. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport, declared a “full emergency”, following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were activated, they said.

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Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to deal with any eventuality and ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the statement said.

As part of the precautionary measures, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway to facilitate a visual assessment of its landing gear. After the assessment, the aircraft landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 am, officials said.

Following the landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances as part of the prescribed emergency response procedures.

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After confirming that the aircraft was in a safe and normal condition, the ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am, the officials said.

Subsequently, the aerobridge was connected to the aircraft and all passengers were safely deboarded.

“All 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe and no injuries were reported,” the statement said.

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Meanwhile, IndiGo was arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the onward journey of the affected passengers to Guwahati, it added.

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