DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as CEC; Vivek Joshi as EC

Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as CEC; Vivek Joshi as EC

Gyanesh Kumar replaced Rajiv Kumar, who demitted office on Tuesday, as head of the poll panel
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner at his office in Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, February 19, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday took over as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner, while Vivek Joshi assumed charge as an Election Commissioner.

An Election Commissioner since March 2024, Kumar was elevated as the CEC on Monday.

Gyanesh Kumar replaced Rajiv Kumar, who demitted office on Tuesday, as head of the poll panel.

Advertisement

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is the other election commissioner.

Joshi, a former Haryana cadre IAS officer, was appointed as an Election Commissioner on Monday.

Advertisement

In his message to voters after assuming charge, Kumar said, “First step for nation building is voting. Therefore, every citizen of India who has completed 18 years of age should become an elector and should always vote.”

Kumar asserted that the “Election Commission was, is and will always be with the voters”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper