DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'Gyanesh Kumar only a tool': Congress demands PM Modi's resignation for 'match-fixing' polls

'Gyanesh Kumar only a tool': Congress demands PM Modi's resignation for 'match-fixing' polls

Resolution passed by Congress Working Committee says what was once Rahul Gandhi's solitary conviction has become a nationwide demand for accountability, transparency, and the restoration of the sanctity of India's electoral system

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:13 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Congress demands PM's resignation for 'match-fixing' polls through CEC

The Congress on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the SIR, restoration of over 13 crore names struck off from the electoral rolls and the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "match-fixing" polls.

Advertisement

The opposition party made the demand after a two-and-a-half hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by the likes of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

Advertisement

Addressing the media on the meeting along with Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh said  Rahul Gandhi spoke for 20-25 minutes and the main point he made was that the revelations related to the EC are being made because of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi himself has been raising these issues related to polls in Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and some did not believe him but now he has been proven right," Ramesh said.

Advertisement

"The elections in our country are not fair and transparent. They are match-fixing elections - match fixing between the Election Commission and PM-HM duo," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is not just a party of "virodh (opposing)" but "pratirodh (resistance)", according to Ramesh.

A resolution passed by the CWC said it recognizes that what was once Rahul Gandhi's solitary conviction has become a nationwide demand for accountability, transparency, and the restoration of the sanctity of India's electoral system.

"In line with the mood of the nation, the CWC, therefore, resolves to: Demand the immediate resignation of the CEC, who has forfeited all moral and institutional authority. Demand the immediate suspension of the SIR in view of serious concerns regarding the integrity and transparency of the electoral rolls being prepared through the SIR, as well as the constitutional validity of the SIR process itself," the resolution said.

The CWC also demanded the immediate restoration of the 13 crore 30 lakh names removed from the electoral rolls.

"This brazen 'vote chori' has been organised by the CEC on behalf of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah). Nothing short of their resignation will ensure the safety of our constitution and hard-earned democracy," the resolution said.

The BJP and its handpicked officials must understand that this "brazen theft" of the people's franchise will not go unanswered, it said.

The Congress party will resist it in Parliament, in the courts and on the streets, until the guilty are punished, every citizen's vote is secure and the ECI is restored as an independent constitutional authority, the resolution said.

For the Indian National Congress, the struggle to restore universal adult franchise in India is no less than the freedom struggle itself, it said.

"And we will ensure that this struggle reaches its rightful conclusion," it added.

In his remarks, Venugopal said the main demand is that Kumar has no moral right to continue as CEC for a single day.

"He (CEC) will understand in the coming days what level of resistance we will build up for his resignation," he said.

"Gyanesh Kumar is only a tool. When dictators lose the confidence of the people they seek extraordinary tools to stay in power. His actions on SIR cannot be without the concurrence of his masters - PM and HM," Venugopal said.

"There is a moral responsibility for the PM on this issue. We are demanding resignation from the PM on moral grounds," he said.

The meeting comes days after The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures. PTI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts