Gyanesh won’t survive: Rahul as Opposition lists six charges in public impeachment

Addressing a mock Parliament at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, Rahul said the gathering of Opposition MPs, civil society representatives and citizens reflected the closure of institutional avenues, including Parliament, the judiciary and the Election Commission.

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“We are here because we have nowhere else to go. We have no other option. Every single institutional direction is closed to us,” he said.

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Rahul claimed that 13.3 crore voters, or about 15 per cent of the electorate, had been deleted from the electoral rolls. He said these voters had participated in the last Lok Sabha election, which, according to him, had been decided by a margin of around 3 per cent, and questioned the legitimacy of the electoral outcome if such a large section of voters was subsequently excluded.

“Gyanesh Kumar is not going to survive. We have enough proof,” Rahul said, adding that the CEC could not continue to take shelter behind the institution he had sworn to serve. He said the Opposition would neither forgive nor forget what he described as electoral manipulation.

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Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah might be at the top, but the CEC and those working under him were the instruments through which the alleged manipulation was being carried out. “Modi and Shah might be on top. We will deal with them, but you are their instruments, and so you are our first target,” he said.

“You can continue to rig the elections. You can continue to control and allow the misuse of the CBI, the ED and every single institution of this country. But we guarantee you that this is a temporary phenomenon,” he said.

“I am saying this with love and affection. We are not nasty or evil people, but we will protect the Constitution and the voice of our people,” he said.

Rahul said he fully supported the motion seeking Kumar’s impeachment and went on to demand that the CEC be tried in a court of law for treason.

The proceedings, which began with the national anthem, were presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. The INDIA bloc moved a resolution seeking the CEC’s removal, setting out six charges relating to alleged voter deletions, changes to electoral rules and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Opening the proceedings, Meira Kumar said crores of voters were allegedly being removed without transparency or accountability. “If even one voter is denied the right to cast their vote, the soul of our democracy is hurt,” she said.

Moving the resolution, Kharge accused Kumar of acting at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He said 193 Opposition MPs had submitted a notice seeking the CEC’s removal seven months ago, but it had been rejected.

The resolution listed six charges. It alleged, first, a conspiracy to manipulate electoral outcomes through additions to and deletions from voter lists; second, the deliberate deletion of 13.2 crore voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR); and third, changes to Form 6 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, without parliamentary oversight, allegedly making registration difficult for first-time voters.

The fourth charge accused the Commission of centralising electoral roll management through ERONET and ECINET, restricting the role of local Electoral Registration Officers. The fifth alleged that Kumar had excluded the other two Election Commissioners from key decisions despite objections within the Commission. The sixth accused him of compromising the Election Commission’s constitutional independence by denying the Opposition a fair hearing and acting at the behest of the ruling establishment.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said he had himself undergone two hearings to establish his eligibility as a voter. “If this is the plight of an MP, one can only imagine the predicament of an ordinary citizen,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioned the Maharashtra Assembly election figures, alleging that four million votes were cast between 4 pm and 5 pm. He said the Opposition had sought CCTV footage from the Election Commission but had not received it.

Two voters also recounted how their names had been deleted despite submitting documents. Iftikhar Ahmad of Kolkata’s Chowringhee constituency said he had voted there for 20 years but was removed from the draft rolls. Anita Jaiswal, who said she had voted in every election between 2012 and 2025, questioned why her voter ID had been deleted. “I want my old voter card back,” she said.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose described the alleged nexus as the “Modi-Shah-Gyanesh gathbandhan” and alleged that the West Bengal Assembly elections were illegal. Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik accused the BJP and the Election Commission of depriving citizens of their voting rights, while CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said Kumar and his associates must go.

The resolution demanded the CEC’s immediate removal and alleged that the 2023 law provided him protection from accountability.

After Rahul’s concluding remarks, Meira Kumar put the resolution to a voice vote and asked those present to indicate their support by raising their hands. Following a show of hands by Opposition members, she declared, “Prastav parit hua (the resolution has been passed).”

The proceedings were attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and MPs from several INDIA bloc parties, besides civil society representatives and student leaders, including Neha Bora.